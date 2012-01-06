Jan 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Friday.
Borrower DnB NOR Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 16, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN NO0010634777
