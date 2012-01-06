(Adds details on announcement)

JAN 6 - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Nestlé S.A. NESN.VX said on Friday that Coke's license for the Nestea ready-to-drink tea brand would expire at the end of this year and that the companies' tea joint venture would now focus on Europe and Canada.

The 50-50 partnership focused on the ready-to-drink tea category, Beverage Partners Worldwide, was formed in 2001 following a decade-long joint venture called Coca-Cola and Nestlé Refreshments.

In Taiwan and Hong Kong, Coke will enter into a license agreement with Nestlé for the Nestea brand. In other territories, the joint venture will be phased out by the end of 2012, subject to any regulatory approval, Coke and Nestle said in a joint statement.

News of such changes in the partnership was reported earlier on Friday by Beverage Digest, an industry publication.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)

