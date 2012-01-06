* Founder to stay on as chairman

(Adds details)

TORONTO, Jan 6 Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc LLL.TO said on Friday that its charismatic founder Chip Wilson will step down from his executive position.

Wilson, who founded Lululemon in 1998, will leave his post as chief innovation and branding officer for the Vancouver-based chain effective Jan. 29, and stay on as chairman of the board.

Wilson, who got his start in the apparel industry when he founded a surf, skate and snowboard clothing company in the 1990s, first sold yogawear out of a Vancouver design studio that paid the rent with evening yoga classes.

He brought in Robert Meers to run the expanding company in 2005. Current chief executive Christine Day joined Lululemon in 2008.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8196)) Keywords: LULULEMON/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.