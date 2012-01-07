Jan 7 Kenyan Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop coasted to victory in the Great Edinburgh three kms cross-country race in nine minutes 20 seconds on Saturday.

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, the Olympic 10,000 and 5,000 metres gold medallist, and Kenyan Olympic steeplechase champion Brimin Kipruto finished well down the field.

Bekele, who dropped out of the world 10,000 metres final last year after a lengthy injury layoff, was off the pace from the start and struggled throughout.

