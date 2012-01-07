LONDON Jan 7 Newcastle United winger Jonas Gutierrez struck a last-gasp goal to earn a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, put on his famous Spiderman mask to celebrate and was promptly booked.

The Argentine vowed not to do it again after he was shown a yellow card the last time he wore it but he could not resist and went straight into referee Kevin Friend's notebook at St James' Park where the home side had come from behind.

The 28-year-old former Real Mallorca forward said: "It all started in Spain when I went to the cinema and a little boy asked me to score a goal for him. So I told him I would put a Spiderman mask on for him as that was his favourite film.

"In the next game I scored so it carried on. I bought four or five after that, although I don't know where the others are. I don't know how long the mask has been in my shorts. Maybe this is the last one," he was quoted as saying in The Mail on Sunday.

Argentina international Gutierrez played a one-two with Leon Best before cleverly lifting the ball over keeper Mark Bunn in the fifth minute of added time to put United in the next round.

However, he was not the only super hero in black and white stripes because his effort followed a magnificent individual goal by France international Hatem Ben Arfa to make it 1-1 after Rovers went ahead through David Goodwillie.

United manager Alan Pardew described Ben Arfa's strike as "technically the greatest goal I have ever seen".