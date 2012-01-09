SINGAPORE Jan 9 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold a total of 111,000 tonnes of naphtha, diesel and jet fuel for February lifting, with naphtha premiums staying above $25.00 a tonne amid a firm market, traders said on Monday.

MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Feb. 5-7 loading from New Mangalore to Unipec at premiums slightly below $27.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, similar to what the same buyer paid for a late January cargo.

Naphtha sentiment has been firm on healthy demand. On the other hand, supplies are tightening due to upcoming maintenance and with Europe cutting sales to Asia due to poor arbitrage profits after booking more than 800,000 tonnes for January and February.

MRPL separately sold 40,000 tonnes of diesel with a minimum content of 0.7 percent sulphur to Vitol for Feb. 3-5 loading at premiums of 70 cents a barrel on a FOB basis.

It also sold 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Feb. 7-9 loading to Mercuria at a discount of $1.65 a barrel on a FOB basis.

It had previously sold a jet fuel cargo for Jan. 22-24 loading to Vitol at a discount of $2.00 a barrel.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Manash Goswami)