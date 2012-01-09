January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 277.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 369.4
bp over the OBL
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB &
Credit Mutuel Arkea
Expected Ratings A+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
