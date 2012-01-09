January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 100 bp

Issue price 99.901

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 105 bp

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0731133269

Data supplied by International Insider.