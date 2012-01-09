January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Adecco
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 8, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.312
Payment Date February 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0147028200
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.