January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Adecco

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 8, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.312

Payment Date February 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0147028200

Data supplied by International Insider.