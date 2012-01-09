(Adds detail)

TORONTO Jan 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) is confident it can improve its performance early this year without replacing its chief executive, Fred Green, as advocated by activist shareholder William Ackman.

Canada's No. 2 railway released a combative open letter to shareholders on Monday, criticizing Ackman and outlining its pre-existing plan to improve efficiency.

The company said it expects to see "meaningful" performance improvements starting in the first quarter of 2012.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns a 14.2 percent stake in CP, wants it to replace Green with Hunter Harrison, credited with turning around CP's rival Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO). [ID:nL3E8C35QX]

"Having considered Pershing Square's demand, the Board came to the unanimous conclusion that replacing the company's chief executive officer, and thereby jeopardizing the successful execution of the Multi-Year Plan, is not in the best interest of CP or its shareholders," said the letter.

