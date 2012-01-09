(Adds more details, stock up)

Jan 9 Alcoa Inc (AA.N) plans to curtail aluminum production in Italy and Spain as part of a plan to cut smelting capacity by 12 percent per year in the face of slumping metal prices.

Operations will be cut at Alcoa's Portovesme, Italy smelter, with a view to permanently shutting it down, the U.S. company said. Also, it will curtail production at plants in La Coruña and Avilés, Spain, during the first half of this year.

The plants are among the highest-cost in the Alcoa system, the company said. Last week, Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said it will close down its smelter in Alcoa, Tennessee, and two potlines at its Rockdale, Texas, smelter, representing 7 percent of the company's total capacity.

At Portovesme, Alcoa will begin the consultation process to close the facility. The La Coruña and Avilés curtailments are planned to be partial and temporary, it said.

An uncompetitive energy position, combined with rising raw material costs and falling aluminum prices, led to the planned curtailment of the facilities, said Alcoa, which was expected to report a fourth-quarter loss later on Monday.

The European cuts represent 240,000 tonnes per year, or about 5 percent, of Alcoa`s global smelting capacity. Total capacity at Portovesme is 150,000 tonnes, at La Coruña it is 87,000 and Avilés is 93,000 tonnes per year.

The total employment impact will not be determined until consultations are completed. Current employment at the three plants is about 1,500 people, Alcoa said.

In addition to the closures and curtailments, Alcoa said it will take aggressive action to reduce the cost of raw materials and will adjust capacity across the company's global refining system to reflect internal demand as well as prevailing market conditions.

Alcoa stock rose 1.0 percent to $9.26 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

