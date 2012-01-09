Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 06, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.248
Payment Date February 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
ISIN CH0147023466
