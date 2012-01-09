Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Sodertalje kommun
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 16, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 43 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 43 bp
Payment Date January 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0004392447
