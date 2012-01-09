Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Sodertalje kommun

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 16, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 43 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 43 bp

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004392447

