January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 11, 2015

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 104.262

Payment Date January 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0494190076

Data supplied by International Insider.