Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2022
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.271
Reoffer yield 3.7155 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 186.1 bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022, DBR
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ,Barclays,Natixis,UBS & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0731129234
