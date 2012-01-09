January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Valeo
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.683
Yield 5.825 pct
Spread 412.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Citi, MUSI, SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
