Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2015

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 279.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 371.7 bp

Over the OBL 156

Payment Date January 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, DZ Bank & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0731124516

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.