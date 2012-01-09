Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2015
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 279.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 371.7 bp
Over the OBL 156
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, DZ Bank & Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0731124516
