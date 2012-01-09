January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date January 16, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.789
Spread 345 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 UKT
Payment Date January 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.