January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date January 16, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.789

Spread 345 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 UKT

Payment Date January 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.