(Adds details)

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, Jan 10 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) trader Morgan Sze's hedge fund Azentus Capital lost 6.79 percent in 2011, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong-based multi-strategy hedge fund, which could invest globally but mainly focuses on companies related to Asia, had a blockbuster start with about $1 billion on April 1 last year and now manages $1.9 billion.

By comparison, the Eurekahedge Asia Multi-Strategy index was down 4.9 percent between April and December last year, while regional hedge funds lost about 9 percent during the period.

Started by Sze, former head of Goldman's Principal Strategies group, Azentus Capital was one of the biggest hedge funds to launch since the onset of the credit crisis and one of the most high-profile in Asia.

The hedge fund faced a tough third quarter when Asian shares as measured by the MSCI AC Asia .MIAS00000PUS index lost about 15 percent in a tough year for hedge funds rattled by the European debt crisis and fear of an economic slowdown.

Azentus Capital Chief Operating Officer Roger Denby-Jones declined to comment. The sources were not authorised to speak to media.

(Editing by Chris Lewis)

((nishant.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2847 4064; Reuters Messaging: nishant.kumar.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AZENTUS FUND/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.