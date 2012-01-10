SINGAPORE Jan 10 Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of its Dunkin' Donuts and Au Bon Pain business in Thailand to Sub Sri TPC for 1.32 billion baht ($41.56 million).

"Including dividends paid over the course of its ownership, Navis netted approximately 2.45 times its initial investment as a result of this transaction," the firm said in a statement.

Navis, which manages about $3 billion in equity capital, bought a controlling stake in the Thai Dunkin' Donuts and Au Bon Pain business in 2006. ($1 = 31.7600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)