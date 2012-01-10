BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
SINGAPORE Jan 10 Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of its Dunkin' Donuts and Au Bon Pain business in Thailand to Sub Sri TPC for 1.32 billion baht ($41.56 million).
"Including dividends paid over the course of its ownership, Navis netted approximately 2.45 times its initial investment as a result of this transaction," the firm said in a statement.
Navis, which manages about $3 billion in equity capital, bought a controlling stake in the Thai Dunkin' Donuts and Au Bon Pain business in 2006. ($1 = 31.7600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: