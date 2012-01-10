* EPS, revenue seen higher than previously expected

* Shares of athletic-wear retailer jumped 39 pct in 2011

JAN 10 - Lululemon Athletica LLL.TO, the Vancouver-based yoga wear retailer, said it expects its fourth quarter profit and revenue to be higher than previously expected after robust sales during the holiday season.

The company sees diluted earnings per share in a range of 47 to 49 Canadian cents in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, up from its previous guidance range of 40 to 42 Canadian cents a share, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revenue is seen between C$358 million ($348.74 million) and C$363 million, up from expectations of C$327 million to C$332 million and well ahead of C$245 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer's success, are expected to rise more than 20 percent. The company had previously expected a same-store sales, or sales at established stores, in the mid-teens in percentage terms.

"Our work throughout the year building our inventory position is driving our success in the fourth quarter," Lululemon Chief Executive Christine Day said in a statement.

Lululemon has managed to carve out a profitable niche in the competitive clothing retail business with its popular tight-fitting yoga apparel. It has also been a market darling, with the shares rising 39 percent last year despite a second-half slump.

The stock, which closed on Monday at C$54.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, were up 10.6 percent at C$59.08 in pre-market NASDAQ trading.

($1 = 1.0266 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Cameron French)

