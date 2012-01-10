January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Carrefour SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 2, 2016

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 100.031

Reoffer price 100.031

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 364.8 bp

Over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 1.1

billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0010394478

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.