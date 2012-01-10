January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Carrefour SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 2, 2016
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 100.031
Reoffer price 100.031
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 364.8 bp
Over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 1.1
billion euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010394478
Data supplied by International Insider.