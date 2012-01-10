Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wessex Water Services Finance Plc

Guarantor Wessex Water Services Ltd

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date September 24, 2021

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.088

Reoffer price 99.088

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0731849831

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.