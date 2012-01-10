Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wessex Water Services Finance Plc
Guarantor Wessex Water Services Ltd
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date September 24, 2021
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.088
Reoffer price 99.088
Spread 203 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0731849831
