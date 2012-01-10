(The opinions expressed in this article represent the views of PolishedPrices, an independent news and price list provider to the diamond industry and should not be seen as reflecting the Views of Reuters) The overall Polished Prices index opened in positive territory after weakening for two consecutive weeks in the run up to the end of year break.

The main PolishedPrices index opened up 0.8 percent from the previous week on Monday at 156.2 points. The overall index is currently 19.1 percent above its level of this time last year. Fine 0.5 carats were the best performers, gaining 5.8 percent. The weakest among the benchmark categories were Fine one carats, falling 8.1 percent.