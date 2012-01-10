January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 20, 2016

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 100.6510

Reoffer price 99.7260

Yield 3.7 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0731740741

