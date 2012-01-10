January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance
N.V.
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2015
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.656
Reoffer price 99.656
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 182.2
bp over the 2.5 pct February 2015
OBL
ISIN XS0731679907
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 Million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.384
Reoffer price 99.384
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 201.3
bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019
DBR
ISIN XS0731681556
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BBVA, JPMorgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.