January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date January 13, 2024

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.319

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UKT

Payment Date January 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, LLoyds, RBC &

RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.