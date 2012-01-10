January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 13, 2024
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.319
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UKT
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, LLoyds, RBC &
RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
