Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.866
Reoffer price 99.866
Yield 1.152 pct
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley &
RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN US045167CC57
