Jan 10 Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) forecast a higher-than-expected profit for 2012, helped by increased demand for its fuel-economy technologies.

For 2012, the company, which makes turbochargers, transmission components and other parts, expects earnings of $5.35 to $5.65 a share.

It expects sales to grow about 10 to 12 percent in 2012.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $5.21 a share on revenue of $8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit, chief executive Tim Manganello said the company's margins would not be significantly impacted by the rise in commodity prices.

BorgWarner expects 2012 operating income margin to be 11.5 percent or better.

The company sees capital expenditures, including tooling outlays, of $450 million to $500 million in 2012.

Shares of the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company were up 12 percent at $71.92 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

