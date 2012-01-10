Jan 10 Top U.S. tire marker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.N said it was seeing volume softness across all regions, in a sign that its fourth-quarter results could be weak.

Shares of the company fell as much as 12 percent after chief financial officer Darren Wells made the remarks at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit on Tuesday.

Wells said consumer and commercial sales were weak in North America, and demand was softening in Asia and Latin America.

The company also said the Thailand floods, which prompted it to close its main aviation tire factory located in Bangkok, could affect results.

In December, Goodyear warned that the severe flooding in Thailand could trigger a potential global shortage of certain aviation tires that could hit the commercial airline industry in early 2012. [ID:nL3E7N95SB]

Goodyear's shares were down $1.46 at $13.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

