* Strong yen hurting exports out of Japan

* Toyota exported 16,700 to non-NAFTA markets from U.S.

* "Just the beginning" of new era of U.S. exports -exec

* Toyota sees US sales jump in 2012 without incentives -exec

By Chang-Ran Kim

DETROIT, Jan 10 Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) North American operations are looking to become a big exporter as the automaker gets hit by a strong yen that has eroded profits on vehicles shipped from Japan, a top executive said on Tuesday.

"We are looking for the opportunity for any North American product to be exported," Yoshimi Inaba, president and chief operating officer of Toyota Motor North America, told a small group of reporters at the Detroit auto show.

"We have 12 models now being produced in North America, and each one of them has its own potential. We are thoroughly reviewing the potential," he said.

Toyota made headlines last year by announcing the start of Camry exports from the United States to South Korea, replacing those shipped from neighboring Japan.

In 2010, the latest year for which data is available, Toyota exported 16,700 vehicles from the United States to 19 countries, mainly in the Middle East, across six models: Avalon, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra, Camry and Sienna. Including markets in the North American Free Trade Agreement zone, exports totalled 100,000 vehicles, Toyota said.

"This is just the beginning of a new era of North America being a source of supply to many other parts of the world," Inaba said.

Toyota has said it wants to reduce its exports out of Japan, now around 1.7 million vehicles, to 1.5 million to escape currency losses. It is simultaneously looking to increase Japanese sales by 200,000 vehicles a year to keep its pledge of producing at least 3 million vehicles at home.

Inaba said Toyota would look for ways to utilize its vast global sales network to market vehicles in what would be a niche in countries that do not necessarily share U.S. consumers' unique taste for bigger vehicles.

"We have a very strong base of world distributors. I think we can take advantage of their sales network and their power of marketing," he said.

Inaba also said he wanted Toyota's North American operations to have a bigger role in developing vehicles -- a task done mainly in Japan.

BIG U.S. SALES GROWTH IN 2012

After a brutal year of supply chain disruptions, Toyota is expecting double-digit sales growth in the United States in 2012.

The automaker has no sales target but has given a ballpark sales forecast of 1.90 million Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles in the United States this year, up 15 percent from 2011.

Jim Lentz, president of Toyota's U.S. sales arm, said he expected to achieve the growth without relying on incentives as it rolls out 19 new or refreshed models across the three brands.

"If you add the Camry, Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Prius v that we launched late last year (to the 19 models), 40 percent of our volume is going to come from new or refreshed models this year," Lentz told Reuters, noting that number was at 7 percent last year.

"So in our case, there’s no need for us to be spending a lot of incentive money."

Globally, Toyota is expecting record sales in 2012 of 8.48 million vehicles, up 20 percent, as it meets pent-up demand in the wake of last year's supply disruptions. [ID:nL3E7NM1OI]

(Additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki, editing by Matthew Lewis)

