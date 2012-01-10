* Sees Q4 rev of $205 million

Jan 10 - Crocs Inc (CROX.O) said it expects its annual revenue to surpass $1 billion for the first time when it reports results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, sending the shoemaker's shares up 6 percent in trading after the bell.

The company now expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be at the high end of its prior estimate of $200 million to $205 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $204.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading at $16.88 after the bell. They had closed at $15.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

