* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.24-$0.25

* Sees Q2 rev $249 mln-$250 mln

* Shrs fall after market

(adds background,quote)

Jan 10 Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI.O) cut its second-quarter forecast, as the hardware components maker continued to suffer from the effects of the Thailand disaster.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell to $15.64 after closing at $16.62 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

"The December quarter was challenging principally due to the flooding in Thailand and the effects on our Hard Disk Drive

(HDD) supply chain," Charles Liang, chief executive officer of Super Micro said in a statement.

The lack of supply of hard disk drives prevented the company from fulfilling customer demand, he said.

Super Micro said it now sees adjusted earnings for its second quarter, which ended Dec. 31, of 24 cents to 25 cents a share, down from its previous forecast of 27 to 32 cents a share. It now expects revenue of $249 million to $250 million, below its previous view of $260 million to $280 million.

The company, which competes with Quanta Computer Inc 2382.T and Silicon Graphics International SGI.O also anticipates sequentially higher adjusted operating expenses of $2.6 million and $2.7 million due to research and development and expansion costs. Wall Street analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 29 cents a share on revenue of $272.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SUPERMICROCOMPUTER/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.