Jan 11 Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN.O) fell about 17 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday, after the clothing retailer announced the sudden departure of its chief executive Glen Senk on Tuesday.

The departure prompted at least one brokerage to lower its rating. Citigroup downgraded the company's stock to "sell" from "buy" and also removed it from its top picks live list.

The company, which operates the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain store chains, has seen its gross margins decline, as it tries to clear piled-up inventory by offering profit-draining discounts. [ID:nL3E8CADTG]

"Say what you will about Glen Senk’s tenure as CEO of Urban, his abrupt departure puts a major dent in our near-term confidence that a turn is indeed at hand," Citi analyst Jeff Black wrote in a client note, cutting his price target on the stock to $20 from $34.

Urban Outfitters said Senk, who has been with the company since 1994, resigned to pursue other opportunities.

On new CEO Richard Hayne, the company's chairman and co-founder, Black wrote, "He’s been a guiding presence at the company these last years but we don’t view him as having had a strong hand in day-to-day management."

"Senk and CFO Eric Artz had begun to move (Urban) in the right direction on inventory, but ... organizational issues could remain a serious distraction over the next year."

Barclays Capital analyst Stacy Pak too lowered her price target on the company's stock to $25 from $32, citing a slower-than-planned product turnaround.

Shares of Philadelphia-based Urban were down at $24.60 Wednesday in premarket trade. They had closed at $29.41 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ranjita.ganesan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S +91 080 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: ranjita.ganesan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: URBANOUTFITTERS/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.