* Cuts Coca-Cola to "neutral" from "buy"

* Cuts price target to $70 from $73

Jan 11 UBS Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) by a notch to "neutral," saying a stronger U.S. dollar and slowing volume growth will hurt the world's largest soft-drink maker this year following a successful 2011.

Currency, which is highly correlated to Coke's stock price, will swing from a 4 percentage points benefit to earnings growth in 2011 to a 5 percentage points drag this year, UBS analysts led by Kaumil Gajrawala said in a client note.

"Going forward, many of the very things that benefited

(Coca-Cola) will work against them in 2012," said Gajrawala, trimming the price target on the stock to $70 from $73.

Volume growth is likely to moderate to 3.8 percent this year from about 5 percent in 2011, the analyst said.

Coca-Cola shares closed at $69.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

((arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: COCACOLA/RESEARCH UBS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.