* About 23 pct of Commercial Metals shares were tendered

* Icahn withdraws board nominations

* Icahn says no shares were purchased

* Shares down 7.5 percent in premarket trade

(Follows alerts)

Jan 11 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday dropped his $1.73 billion hostile bid for Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) and withdrew his nominations to the metals recycler's board.

Shares of the company fell more than 7 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $14.76 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Icahn, who controls about 10 percent of the company, was aiming to secure support from another 40.1 percent of stakeholders to overcome a shareholders' rights plan that prevented him from raising his stake.

The activist investor said about 23 percent of the shares were tendered. He said no shares were purchased, and all shares previously tendered and not withdrawn would be returned.

Commercial Metals had dismissed the $15-a-share tender offer as "substantially undervalued" and "opportunistic."

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((swetha.gopinath@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 580; Reuters Messaging: swetha.gopinath.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COMMERCIAL METALS/CARL ICAHN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.