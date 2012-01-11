By Soham Chatterjee

Jan 11 Super Micro Computer Inc's (SMCI.O) shares fell 13 percent on Wednesday, after the server vendor cut its second-quarter outlook citing inability to meet demand as the floods in Thailand curtailed hard disk drive supplies.

"Hard drive supply situation will continue to impact Super Micro Computer for at least the March quarter, which would limit the company's ability to benefit from Intel's (INTC.O) Romley server that is coming out in March," ThinkEquity analyst Rajesh Ghai told Reuters.

About 10-20 percent of Super Micro's supply may have been impacted by the Thailand floods, Ghai estimates.

Server products accounted for about 40 percent of the company's first-quarter sales. Super Micro's products also include storage systems and server components.

The San Jose, California-based company, which competes with Quanta Computer Inc (2382.TW) and Silicon Graphics International SGI.O, expects adjusted second-quarter profit of 24 cents to 25 cents a share, down from its previous forecast of 27 cents to 32 cents a share. [ID:nL3E8CAE5M]

Super Micro Computer's shares, which touched a low of $14.51, were trading down 8 percent at $15.24 on the Nasdaq.

