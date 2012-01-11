January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 19, 2014
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.608
Reoffer price 99.608
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBC CM
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance
Programme
ISIN XS0732930226
Data supplied by International Insider.