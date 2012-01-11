BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Electricite de France (EDF)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2022
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 98.986
Reoffer price 98.986
Spread 168.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 216.3
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 18, 2022
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs
International, Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011182641
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.