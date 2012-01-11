Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 19, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 38bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0728655886

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.