BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 100bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB & SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
ISIN NO0010635071
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.