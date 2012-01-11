(Adds investor reaction, background; Updates share movement)

By Ranjita Ganesan and Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Jan 11 Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN.O) fell 20 percent on Wednesday, as investors reacted sharply to the sudden exit of the retailer's CEO amid a planned turnaround and the naming of its co-founder to the top post.

On Tuesday, Urban Outfitters said CEO Glen Senk, who was with the company since 1994, resigned to pursue other opportunities. It named its chairman Richard Hayne as his replacement. [ID:nL3E8CADTG]

Paul Atkinson, head of US Equities at Aberdeen Asset Management -- which has a 0.29 percent stake in Urban Outfitters

-- expressed doubts that Hayne would stay at the helm for long. -- expressed doubts that Hayne would stay at the helm for long.

"I think they will bring in a new CEO and that will benefit the business," he said.

Citigroup analyst Jeff Black said he does not view the new CEO "as having had a strong hand in day-to-day management."

"Senk and CFO Eric Artz had begun to move (Urban) in the right direction on inventory, but ... organizational issues could remain a serious distraction over the next year," Black, who cut his rating on the stock to "sell" from "buy," said.

The Philadelphia-based company, which operates the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain store chains, has been trying to turn around its product offering -- especially at its Anthropologie unit -- which has fallen out of favor with some customers.

Barclays Capital analyst Stacy Pak said the management change could further delay the turnaround past the first quarter of this year.

The stock, which fell to a two-month low of $23.42, later recouped some losses and were trading down 17 percent at $24.42 on the Nasdaq. More than 22 million shares changed hands by 1338 ET, about 9 times their daily average volume.

