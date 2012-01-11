Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2019
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.34
Reoffer price 99.34
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 294.5bp
over the 0.75 pct April 2019 DBR
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank
Corporate Markets & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0732522965
Data supplied by International Insider.