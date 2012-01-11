* Expects 2012 sales of $27.8 bln-$29.3 bln

Jan 11 Magna International Inc (MG.TO) forecast on Wednesday its sales would rise modestly in 2012, in line with analyst expectations, predicting higher vehicle production in North America and expansion in emerging markets.

Magna, one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, also expects to raise spending on fixed assets to between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion this year. That is well up on forecast spending for 2011 of between $900 million and $1.0 billion.

"Capex is up quite a bit. I was a bit surprised to see that. It does impair their free cash in 2012 but they do have good opportunities in places like the emerging markets," Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman said.

Hurt by sluggish economic growth in North America and Europe, the Canadian company has been aggressively expanding outside its traditional markets into emerging markets such as South America and Asia, although their contribution to sales is still less than 10 percent.

Magna's shares were up 44 Canadian cents, or 1.2 percent, at C$38.32 on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Wednesday afternoon after the company said in its 2012 outlook it expects annual sales to rise to between $27.8 billion and $29.3 billion.

That compares with a forecast for 2011 of $25.6 billion to $27.1 billion.

Magna said it was basing its outlook on expectations that production of cars and light trucks will total about 13.6 million units in North America in 2012 and about 13 million in Western Europe.

The company's biggest customers are Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Magna's shares have fallen by more than a third in the past year, hurt by disappointing results as the company grappled with production problems at several European plants.

The company appears to be putting some of those problems to bed, Canaccord's Tyerman said. However, he expects only moderate growth from Magna, which designs and manufactures a range of auto parts including seating systems, mirrors and powertrains, and also assembles full vehicles.

"Magna is going to be a modest growing company from a sales point of view - possibly 5 percent - in the next few years," he said.

Magna also said it expects 2012 operating margins to be about 5 percent, up from its 2011 outlook of 4.75 percent. [ID:nL4E7M31OM]

