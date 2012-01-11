Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada(EDC)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 08, 2014

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.991

Yield 1.001 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.