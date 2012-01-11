BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23
Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada(EDC)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date December 08, 2014
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.991
Yield 1.001 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
TOKYO, Feb 14 Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.