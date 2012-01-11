* Century smelter hit by power outage

* Power resumed after 12 hours

* Alcoa reports brief outage

(Adds more details, Alcoa comment)

Jan 11 Century Aluminum Co (CENX.O) said on Wednesday that extreme weather knocked out power to its smelter in Iceland and it is in the process of resuming full operations.

The outage lasted about three hours on Tuesday and power was fully restored after about 12 hours, the California-based company said.

The process of smelting refined alumina into aluminum metal requires large amounts of electricity.

No injuries were reported at the Grundartangi smelter, which is owned and operated by Century's subsidiary, Nordural Grundartangi ehf.

The temporary power outage was a result of damage from "abnormal and extreme weather conditions," at an off-site electrical substation owned and operated by Iceland's national power grid operator, Century said.

The smelter is in the process of resuming full operations and Nordural is evaluating the full impact of the outage on the smelter, which it does not currently believe to be material.

Rival Alcoa Inc (AA.N), the largest U.S. aluminum producer, also experienced an outage lasting less than one hour at its Iceland smelter, but production was not affected, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Steve James)

((steve.james@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-6013)) Keywords: ICELAND/CENTURY

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.