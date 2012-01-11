Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wedensday.
Borrower Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
(BFCM)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price 96.374
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.26 billion
euro when fungible
