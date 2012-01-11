Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wedensday.

Borrower Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price 96.374

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.26 billion

euro when fungible

