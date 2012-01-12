* Shares wander between black and red territory

* Downside seen in later trade with options expiry, euro zone fears

* OCI Corp soars by daily limit on solar deal hopes

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 12 Seoul shares edged up on Thursday after drifting in and out of negative territory early in the session, but gains were seen fragile as investors remained on cautious footing ahead of a series of major hurdles facing the euro zone and options expiry.

"Although there are positive indications the EU finance ministers' meeting may yield a comprehensive debt solution with a broad framework already in place, they are being overshadowed by fears regarding Italian debt and euro zone members' precarious credit rating status," said Kim Se-joong, chief analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

"Options are also expiring today and although there haven't as many sell orders as some have feared, that could weigh heavily on the market with the euro zone jitters as we head further into the session," he added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 1,852.48 points as of 0225 GMT.

Fitch Ratings delivered a grim warning to the embattled euro zone countries on Wednesday, saying that their common currency risked facing a "cataclysmic" collapse unless the European Central Bank ramps up buying of their debt.

Most sectors were relatively steady, but brokerage firms bucked the trend to post a rally, with Woori Investment & Securities soaring 5.29 percent while Samsung Securities rose 2.11 percent.

Shares in OCI Corp, the world's second largest producer of polysilicon, jumped by the daily limit, gaining 14.86 percent after the company's North American subsidiary announced it had entered negotiations with a U.S utility to develop 400 megawatts of solar power over the next five years.

Ssangyong Motor Co was down 0.56 percent after spiking up 14.26 percent near the market open, poised to snap a four-day winning streak over which it skyrocketed 70 percent.

Tong Yang Life Insurance Co, which had fallen for seven straight sessions prior to Thursday, gained 3.4 percent after media reports said preliminary takeover bids for the insurer would commence before the end of the week.

Offshore investors bought a net 78.9 billion won ($68.1 million) worth of shares while institutional buyers added a net 44.1 billion won worth.

($1 = 1158.750 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)