MUMBAI Jan 12 India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. said on Thursday it plans to raise up to 46.85 billion rupees ($902.61 million) via a sale of tax-free bonds.

The company proposes to make a public issue of tax-free bonds of face value of 1,000 rupees each and the bonds will be issued at par in one or more tranches, it said in a statement.

Enam Securities and SBI Capital Markets, a unit of state-run lender State Bank of India are the lead managers to the issue, it added.

($1 = 51.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)