SINGAPORE Jan 12 Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X will stop flying to Europe and India from its Kuala Lumpur base due to soaring taxes and higher jet fuel prices, it said on its Facebook page.

It will suspend flights to Mumbai from January, while the service to New Delhi, London and Paris will cease in March.

"AirAsia X will concentrate capacity in our core markets of Australasia, China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea," the carrier said.

AirAsia X is a separate entity from AirAsia Bhd, although both were founded by Malaysian tycoon Tony Fernandes. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)